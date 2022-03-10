Egypt, Saudi Arabia Underline Need to Maintain National Security

9 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Saudi Arabia asserted keenness to cement bilateral cooperation on all political issues and crystallize joint stances to maintain their national security and stability.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday on the outcome of the official visit of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the Saudi kingdom, both sides stressed the need to have continuous coordination and consultations on all regional and international developments to contribute to achieving security, stability and progress for their peoples and the whole Arab region.

The note said Sisi's visit came within the framework of the profound, historical and solid relations and the bonds of kinship and common destiny binding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Sisi was upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier today by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

The Crown Prince accompanied the President to meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Upon arrival at the Royal Court, an official reception ceremony was held.

"In an atmosphere of brotherhood that embodies the depth of the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries, an official session of talks was held between the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt," SPA reported.

During the meeting, the solid historical relations between the two sisterly countries were reviewed. Their level of cooperation and coordination at all levels was highly valued.

The two sides reviewed ways to develop relations in all fields in a way that enhances and achieves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

Both sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, affirming unity of stances and common destiny towards all regional and international issues of common interest.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X