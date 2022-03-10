Egypt, Saudi Arabia Underline Need to Maintain National Security

Egypt and Saudi Arabia asserted keenness to cement bilateral cooperation on all political issues and crystallize joint stances to maintain their national security and stability.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday on the outcome of the official visit of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the Saudi kingdom, both sides stressed the need to have continuous coordination and consultations on all regional and international developments to contribute to achieving security, stability and progress for their peoples and the whole Arab region.

The note said Sisi's visit came within the framework of the profound, historical and solid relations and the bonds of kinship and common destiny binding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Sisi was upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier today by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

The Crown Prince accompanied the President to meet the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Upon arrival at the Royal Court, an official reception ceremony was held.

"In an atmosphere of brotherhood that embodies the depth of the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries, an official session of talks was held between the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt," SPA reported.

During the meeting, the solid historical relations between the two sisterly countries were reviewed. Their level of cooperation and coordination at all levels was highly valued.

The two sides reviewed ways to develop relations in all fields in a way that enhances and achieves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

Both sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, affirming unity of stances and common destiny towards all regional and international issues of common interest.

MENA