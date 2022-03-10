Egypt: Sisi Arrives At Conference Center to Attend Seminar On Martyr's Day

9 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo to attend the 35th educational seminar of the Armed Forces to mark Martyr's Day.

The president was welcomed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki along with senior state officials.

Egypt has been celebrating the Martyr's Day since 1969 in commemoration of the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Army, Abdel Moneim Riad, during the war of attrition with Israel.

