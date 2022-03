Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Wednesday a meeting of an Arab committee concerned with following up Turkish interference in Arab domestic affairs.

The committee is convening on the sidelines of the 157th session of the Arab League Council, said spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez in a tweet.

The session is held under Egypt and is attended by representatives of the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, plus AL Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit.

MENA