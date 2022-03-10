Egyptian Man Praised for Rescue of Children in Ukraine

9 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Minister Nabila Makram hailed the heroic act of an Egyptian young man in Ukraine for rescuing two Yemeni children, who found themselves caught in the Russian-Ukraine crossfire.

During a phone call held with Islam el-Eiyshiri, Makram praised his heroic act, considering it as a source of pride and an example to follow.

For his part, El-Eiyshiri the Egyptian youth said that the move came out of his sense of responsibility.

He, meanwhile, hailed the keenness of the political leadership in Egypt to follow up on the situation of the Egyptian community in Ukraine.

El-Eiyshiri, who works as a tour guide in Ukraine, responded to an appeal of a father of two Yemeni children, as he traveled more than 500 kilometers to Kyiv in order to save the two children, who got stuck in the midst of ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X