Egyptian Man Praised for Rescue of Children in Ukraine

Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Minister Nabila Makram hailed the heroic act of an Egyptian young man in Ukraine for rescuing two Yemeni children, who found themselves caught in the Russian-Ukraine crossfire.

During a phone call held with Islam el-Eiyshiri, Makram praised his heroic act, considering it as a source of pride and an example to follow.

For his part, El-Eiyshiri the Egyptian youth said that the move came out of his sense of responsibility.

He, meanwhile, hailed the keenness of the political leadership in Egypt to follow up on the situation of the Egyptian community in Ukraine.

El-Eiyshiri, who works as a tour guide in Ukraine, responded to an appeal of a father of two Yemeni children, as he traveled more than 500 kilometers to Kyiv in order to save the two children, who got stuck in the midst of ongoing crisis in Ukraine.