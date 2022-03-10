Egypt: Sisi - Families of Martyrs Paid Dearly for Their Nation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underlined that the families of martyrs have paid dearly for their country as they sacrificed their sons.

He stressed the importance of protecting what these martyrs have sacrificed to achieve.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday after a theatrical show under the title of a "sacrifice of a martyr".

Actors Magda Zaki and Khaled el Sawi participated in the show which was held within the framework of the 25th cultural symposium held by the Armed Forces on the Martyr's Day.

The president thanked those participating in this artistic show which highlights the sacrifices of martyrs for their nation.