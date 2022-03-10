South Africa: Rubbish Floods Cape Town Townships As Expanded Public Works Programme Disputes Persist

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik and Mary-Anne Gontsana

The City says it is making efforts to upgrade the jobseekers' database.

Protests over rubbish piling up, sometimes for weeks, in Cape Town's townships, are a regular occurrence. Garbage was left uncollected in all three sections of Marikana informal settlement in Philippi from late December until February. In Mfuleni, rubbish piled up for two months. The Burundi section has still not been properly cleaned.

Besides the stench and the flies, maggots and rats, the piles of garbage also block roads and thoroughfares in the crowded settlements and pose a risk to children.

The failure to collect rubbish often arises from disputes between the residents, those with and those without jobs, the community leadership and City officials. The contractors sometimes get roped in too.

Nosiphelele Msesiwe of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) says disputes over the processes of recruitment on the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) erupt from time to time in Khayelitsha. EPWP workers are chosen from the City's jobseeker database.

Msesiwe said in Enkanini informal settlement rubbish was left uncollected and the area uncleaned in January when workers downed tools for days because "the community was complaining that the same person had been a supervisor for the last five...

