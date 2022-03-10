South Africa: Jammie Shuttle Renamed UCT Shuttle

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has renamed its campus transport service to UCT Shuttle.

Formerly known as the Jammie Shuttle, the fleet of 26 buses, which includes a special bus for students and staff with disabilities, operates between UCT residences and all its campuses, as well as a select few bus and train stations near the university.

A fitting decision

According to Emeritus Professor Martin Hall, UCT's acting deputy vice-chancellor for transformation, the Jammie Shuttle was initially named after an informal student transport service, which comprised several taxies that normally operated between Mowbray Station and upper campus.

A professional service

"Over the years this [the UCT Shuttle] has grown into a sophisticated and dedicated transport network that serves multiple destinations," he said. "It makes sense that we recognise that the service has grown significantly and serves a much wider constituency than its earlier days of operation.

Students and staff who have not yet seen the newly branded shuttles on the streets will start seeing more of them when campus officially reopens, and the shuttle's schedule reverts to regular service following the summer vacation.

The name change will not influence shuttle timetables and routes.