South Africa: SA Environmentalist to Cycle Across Africa to Protest Against Fossil Fuel Extraction

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

A South African environmentalist is cycling from the tip of Africa to the top of the continent to try to stop the extraction of fossil fuels on the continent.

Sven Fautley will spend many hours in the saddle this year as he makes his way from South Africa to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt as part of his protest against the extraction of oil and gas on the continent.

Fautley is embarking on a 10,800km bicycle ride from the far south of Africa to a city in one of the countries in the far north.

That city, Sharm el-Sheikh, will host the COP27 climate change conference in November.

Fautley, an environmental activist and veganism promoter, hopes to reach Sharm el-Sheikh in time for the conference armed with a petition filled with signatures against the extraction of oil and gas on the continent and stories of the impact of the climate crisis on people he meets along the way.

Fautley has been working with Greenpeace Africa and Extinction Rebellion since 2019 and it was through that work that he heard about a Canadian company, ReconAfrica, that had begun exploration drilling in Namibia and other explorations in Botswana's environmentally sensitive Okavango Delta and...

