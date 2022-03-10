South Africa: 'Batwomen' Heroines Swoop in to Save Misunderstood Creatures of the Night

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Two volunteers, who don't mind being called batty, are working tirelessly to give injured bats a new lease of life. Bats are under increasing threat of habitat loss and human encroachment.

Gridah Chego pinches off the heads of worms -- it's an act of kindness.

Not for the worms, but for the injured bats she feeds by hand. The bat in her hand, a Cape serotine, is slightly larger than her thumb. The winged creature sucks the innards of the mealworms and, with each tiny slurp, becomes stronger so it can be released into the urban wilderness.

"Gridah spoils them -- she's like their bat mom," says Sharron Reynolds, who turned parts of her East Rand home into a bat rescue centre over two decades ago. She was a keen caver and each outing into the dark terrain of caves left her a little more intrigued by the animals that call caves home.

"It became something of a natural progression, so I started studying up about bats [even the ones that don't live in caves] and eventually I ended up doing courses on bats and bat rehabilitation," she says. She had to get the correct permits and take precautions like...

