South Africa: DA Welcomes Ukraine Debate - South Africa Cannot Afford to Side With Russia

The DA is pleased to announce that the Speaker of the National Assembly has acceded to our request for an urgent debate of national importance on the impact of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine on South Africa.

We also welcome the Western Cape Government's statement unequivocally condemning Russia's illegal invasion of a sovereign state and the harmful position taken by the South African National Government.

I am proud that DA-led governments across South Africa are on the right side of history. We will do what we can to bring the whole of South Africa along with us.

We do not believe that the ANC government's decision to remain "neutral" - which really means they have chosen to side with Russia - is a true reflection of South Africans' position on this matter. It certainly is not in the national interest. On the contrary, it will cause our nation profound harm.

It will drive up food and fuel prices at a time when most South Africans are already battling to feed their families and to afford transport. Oil and gas prices are already spiking globally, and these are having a knock-on effect on the prices for food and consumer goods.

It will also drive South Africa's true friends away from us, and this at a time when our country is vulnerable and in need of support. Quite apart from the ethics of our position, we as a nation simply cannot afford to side with Russia against the West. We risk losing investment, loans, trade deals, foreign aid and myriad other forms of support.

The DA will fight to get South Africa onto the right side of history.