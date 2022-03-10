Ghana: WPL - Police Ladies Thrash GIS

Police Ladies defeated the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) 3-0 in the ongoing Women's Premier League match day 10 game played at the Achimota School Park, yesterday.

Goals from Mary Berko late in the first half, Grace Animah on 75th minute and a penalty expertly converted by Juanita Aguadze in the 88th minute handed the Police ladies a resounding victory to condemn GIS to the bottom of the Southern sector log.

The victors started stronger as they took the game to GIS in search of the opener but goalkeeper Mary Neequaye in post for Immigration stood between her side and a goal.

However, just when all pointed to a goalless first half, goalkeeper Neequaye committed a howler from a Deborah Afriyie strike which fell to onrushing Berko to poke home the opener.

Back from the break, a rejuvenated Police side pressed for more goals and rightly got the second on the 75th through Animah.

Two minutes from the end, Aguadze made it three from the spot after livewire Afriyie was brought down in the box.

The win moved Police Ladies from fifth position to joint third with Faith Ladies on 15 points apiece.

In other results, Army Ladies drew 0-0 with Berry Ladies while Faith Ladies defeated Sea Lions 1-0 on Monday.

Soccer Intellectuals beat Thunder Queens 2-1 on Sunday.