Ghana/Senegal: Black Maidens Can Improve Against Senegal - Baba Nuhu

9 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Black Maidens Coach, Baba Nuhu says even though the team won narrowly in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup first round first leg qualifier against Senegal, there is more room for improvement in the remaining games especially in the second leg encounter scheduled for Accra in a fortnight.

Coach Nuhu said this after amassing all three points in Thies, Senegal on Saturday when the Black Maidens defeated their counterparts 1-0.

"It was a very difficult game but first of all I will give thanks and credit to my players for doing well in this match. Coming into this game, I knew Senegal was not an easy side when it comes to women's football, so we came here knowing the match was going to be difficult" Coach Nuhu told ghanafa.org.

"We had no information about the Senegal team so we just did our own preparation and I think that seeing them play today, our next match in Ghana is going to be a different game altogether.

"The team is new, except one or two players who have been around for some time now.

"All of them are new players; we just got them from various clubs and schools. We have been in camp for about three months before coming into this game.

"Definitely I will say we can beat them in Accra because we have seen the way they(Senegalese) play; definitely we'll go back to the field then we will work on one or two things.

"My team didn't play to my satisfaction but all I can say is that I thank God for this important victory.

"We will go back and do one or two things so that in the return leg, a different team will be seen for the Ghana leg.

"The Senegalese team was not also bad at all, they are a very good side so I give them creditfor giving us a good match" he added.

