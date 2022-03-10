Nigeria: More Households Shun Open Defecation, Embrace Latrines in Abuja Suburb

Following the presidential executive order 009 and subsequent nation-wide campaigns to end open defecation in the country, more communities in the FCT have adopted the improved latrines to save themselves from ill health, poor sanitation and indignity.

A report on 14 communities supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA) in Bwari Area Council showed appreciable progress has been made in the use of smart latrines among the inhabitants including the physically challenged persons.

The joint inspection team comprising FCT RUWASSA and JICA officials was excited to see the level of compliance among the households at Piko and Shere Koro communities despite the challenges of mobilization encountered which includes difficult terrains, distance and poor structure.

Speaking to Piko people during the visit, JICA team leader, Mr Shohei Sato, stressed the importance of latrines for the personal health of individuals and the community in general, and hope to see more improvement next time.

At Shere Koro, Mr. Shohei delighted at the tremendous change witnessed, compared to what has been recorded previously, affirming that "from what I saw here as my second coming, Shere Koro is the best of all" and urged them to do more next time.

The team was also amazed at how a physically challenged lady provided her own latrines at Shere Koro.

The lady, Binta Ibrahim, said she decided to fend for herself the Sato pan to avoid embarrassments and other risks often associated with open defecation.

In their respective remarks earlier on, the Chiefs of Shere Koro, Alh. Ibrahim Jira and that of Piko, Mr. John Jatau, said they had noted the concern of FCT RUWASSA and the JICA about the menace, saying "we appreciate your pushing towards the attainment of Open Defecation Free status in Bwari Area Council by 2025."

Daniel Dada