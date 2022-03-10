Uganda: Government Unveils E-Land Information Portal to Fight Corruption

Government has unveiled an e-land information portal as part of easing doing business in Uganda, and taking land services closer to the land owners and users.

This is being done to transform the service delivery in the land sector in the country and to enhance service delivery by making it easy for the citizens to access land information in an instant way using information technology.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba said the Uganda National Land Information portal will reduce corruption as it will limit public interactions with land registry officials.

"In the beginning of the new year, I pledged to launch the Lands Public Portal developed by the ministry in partnership, as part of government initiatives to implement Article 41 of the Constitution which provides for access to Information to citizens," she said.

She explained that they will be able to conduct searches at a fee of ten thousand shillings per search, in Kampala Capital City Authority zonal land offices, before the system is rolled out to other parts of the country by June 2022.

"The purpose of the public portal is to provide citizens with instant search results for land titles. The portal will also provide instant results on the status of land transactions and verification of parcel details upon payment of a search fee of Shs 10,000 per search," she said.

The minister said access to using the Land Information Portal shall begin with KCCA MZO, which covers Mailo, freehold and leasehold land titles in Kibuga and part of Kyadondo.

"I believe that the commissioning of this public portal will achieve transparency and good land governance and respond to citizens' information requests instantly. Citizens in the country and those in the diaspora can access this public portal," she noted.

The users shall be required to register in a very simple and automatic way because the searches performed for registered users shall allow for fast access to accurate information on the ownership, encumbrances and location of land.

"Other benefits from using this portal will include a reduction on interfacing with staff, some of whom have been purportedly accused of corrupt tendencies and delays in providing Land related information for decision making," she noted.

