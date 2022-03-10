Uganda: Russian Firm to Make Vehicle Trackers in Uganda

The Russian firm contracted to install tracking devices in motor vehicles and motorcycles will manufacture the devices within Uganda.

This was disclosed by Noah Baalessanvu, an official who was part of the team that conducted the due diligence in Russia before Uganda entered into an agreement with the Russian firm, Joint Stock Company Global Security.

In July last year, government signed a 10 year contract with the firm to provide digital vehicle trackers for motor vehicles and motorcycles in a bid to curb insecurity.

The proposal was first introduced by President Museveni in his 10 point security measure in the wake of gun violence in the country that saw several Ugandans killed in 2018.

Some of the people that lost their lives included former Arua Municipality MP, Ibrahim Abiriga in 2018 and Police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The other security measures included installation of cameras, capturing palm prints and DNA prints, and banning of hoodies among others.

Now as two ministers of Security and Works interfaced with the parliament committee on Defence and Internal Affairs, members were told that although the services will be provided by a Russian company, all the devices will be made in the country.

This followed concerns from the petitioner, Sarah Opendi, the Tororo Distirct Woman MP who said that there was no due diligence done before the services of the Russian company were procured.

Additionally, Bukanga North County MP, Nathan Byanyima said that previously, Uganda has procured junk items, and this time there was a need to do a thorough job in ascertaining the capacity of the company.

"What did we get, fake. In this particular case, Gen Muhwezi was not a minister and it was another minister. My humble request is to carry out due diligence, not to let us down. This country has suffered; everything we try to do in this country turns out sour," he said.

Opendi also demanded for a due diligence report from the committee and questioned the issue of direct procurement without competitiveness.

"You could pick two or three companies and make comparisons but you picked only one. You didn't indicate to us whether this company had ever done similar work elsewhere," Opendi said.

The minister for Security, Gen Jim Muhwezi told the committee that every process followed was technical and effectively done.

Baalessanvu who travelled to Russia to ascertain the credibility of the company told the committee that they did due diligence by visiting the company, talking to clients in countries who had procured services from the Russian firm and established that the company was competent.

During the meeting, the government tabled the agreement between the Russian company and Uganda, company profile, articles and memoranda of association of the company and registration certificate of the company in Uganda.

However, Gen. Katumba Wamala asked the MPs not to duplicate or share copies of the documents saying as government of Uganda, they signed a non-disclosure agreement.

"I am sure that there is a non-disclosure provision within the agreement; so the documents which are being submitted, I hope that they do not go on WhatsApp, because that will be a breach of the agreement on non-disclosure," Gen Katumba Wamala said.

Meanwhile, several MPs raised concerns about the failure to follow the procurement processes, issues to do with privacy and who should incur the costs of installing the trackers.

Whereas Muhwezi insisted that Ugandans should pay for the service as they have already been paying for number plates, insurance and import taxes on vehicles, Opendi said that this should be incurred by the government which is in charge of the security of the country.