South Africa: Golf Islands in a Sea of Poverty - It Doesn't Have to Be This Way, but We Need to Act With Urgency

A series of recent developments: The Stage 4 load shedding of this week, problems with the water supply in a major metro and the potholes that so dominate our roadscapes are sudden, and sharp, indicators of the depth of our governance failure.

Because of what could be defined as the failure of government-run networks in our society, those who can are creating their own networks, or trying to "de-network" as quickly as they can.

This could lead to small islands of services actually delivered, at a price, where the grass is green and the golf is good, while the majority of our people languish with no power, no running water and in life-endangering conditions.

It does not have to be this way. We're not talking rocket science here, to call upon the competence of the private sector that can be successfully integrated into some of these networks. This would allow the government to maintain services for everyone while using money paid by the rich to subsidise the poor.

Eskom's implementation of Stage 4 load shedding this week (and its dark warning that it may have to move to Stage 6 under certain circumstances) reveals once again how dependent most people...