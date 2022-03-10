South Africa: Almost Two Years Later, NC Health Department Is Still Without a Permanent Head

9 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Refilwe Mochoari

The Northern Cape health department has been without a permanent head since July 2020, and an acting head was suspended after being arrested in August last year on charges of fraud and corruption.

Organised labour and opposition parties in the Northern Cape are raising the alarm over the impact leadership instability in the provincial health department has on public healthcare services.

The Northern Cape department of health has been without a permanent head (HoD) since July 2020. An acting HoD was suspended after being arrested in August last year on charges of fraud and corruption. A second acting HoD is now in place.

A timeline of charges

Dr Dion Theys was the acting HoD until about August/September last year (we haven't been able to get the exact date of his suspension). Theys, with the department's chief financial officer Daniel Gaborone, appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates' Court in August last year. They were released on R20,000 bail.

The two officials are facing charges relating to procurement irregularities in a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender from 2020 valued at R43-million.

Spokesperson for the NPA in Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the PPE case involving Theys and Gaborone was postponed to 13 April...

