Ghana: Doris Gyamo Foundation Tidy Up Ejisu Town

The Doris Gyamo Foundation in partnership with the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, last Saturday undertook a clean-up exercise in the Ejisu township in the Ejisu municipality of Ashanti as part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Day.

It was also held in collaboration with the University Tourism Chapter, the Ejisu Traditional Council, the Vision and Mission Group and other identifiable social oragnisations.

The exercise which started at about 6:30 a.m. began from the Ejisu Municipal Assembly premises through to the commercial and business centres where residents desilted choked gutters, cleared weeds, evacuated refuse dumps and swept filth to give the municipality a facelift for the independence celebration.

Addressing residents after the nearly four-hour exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Samuel Oduro Frimpong, commended Ejisu residents for the huge turnout in support of their community and lauded the partnership between the Doris Gyamo Foundation and the University Tourism Chapter for the great initiative to ensure that the municipality is kept clean.

He encouraged all citizenry to join the monthly clean-up exercises in order to make Ejisu one of the cleanest towns in the country.

The MCE promised to embark on a clean-up exercise in the municipality once every month to help improve the sanitation situation in the area and Ghana at large. "Together let's help keep our environment clean for a better living," he said.

The Queen Mother of Ejisu- Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, on her part, expressed joy for the massive turnout by members of the Ejisu Community and urged them to make cleanliness a daily lifestyle.

She also advised the residents to be environmentally friendly in ensuring a greener community. She also showed her appreciation to all participants, volunteers for coming out in their numbers and urged them to be environmental conscious in their daily activities.

The founder of the Doris Gyamo Foundation, Ms Doris Gyamo, expressed appreciation to the queen mother and the MCE for such a partnership progamme, saying the objective of the sanitation project to cover the entire country is to improve good sanitation practices.

The President of the University Tourism and Hospitality Students Association, Mr Isaac Frempong, said tourism development and other businesses thrive well in a disease-free environment.

According to him, the ultimate recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry would be solely consumer driven, and potential tourists and travellers will make sure their health and safety are well secured, especially in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants included the queen mother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, the District Police commander, the Fire service Commander, University Tourism and Hospitality students, Market Women Association, Driver's Union, and representatives from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).