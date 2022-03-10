Ghana: NSA Hails Women Contribution in Sports

9 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has hailed the vital contribution of women in sports development in the country to mark International Women's Day celebration, yesterday.

A statement signed by the Director General, Prof Peter Twumasi, said female athletes and administrators deserved to be celebrated for their trail-blazing and patriotic role both on the domestic and international stage in various sporting disciplines.

It said the NSA was working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), to develop and pass the National Sports Policy which would provide clear cut directions on athlete selection practices, remuneration structures and reward systems to ensure that the nation honours its female athletes adequately.

