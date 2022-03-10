Ghana: Hearts Face WAFA Today

Defending Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions, Accra Hearts of Oak will be chasing all three points at stake when they engage WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium in their week 19 rescheduled game, today.

Having stun Asante Kotoko to lift this year's President's Cup, the Phobians would be looking to build on that winning momentum to record a win.

Hearts have displayed a pale shadow of the side that annexed last season'strophy, losing six games, drew eight and won six to occupythe ninth position with 26 points.

Among the games drawn in the round was the one against WAFA at Sogakope where Sampson Agyapong cancelled Kofi Kordzi's first half strike to deny the Phobians their first ever victory on that grounds.

WAFA has been a torn in the flesh of the Rainbow club, having handed them one of their biggest defeats in recent times; a 5-0 thrashing in the 2017 league season.

Last season when Hearts appeared invincible, the Academy lads pip them on the last game of the season.

Hearts have tried to avenge that 5-0 drubbing but the only time they got close to that was when they spanked a 10-man WAFA side 4-0 in Accra last season.

Eight points separates the two clubs ahead of today's game,making the Phobians favourites to pick the three points, also considering the poor performance of the visitors this season.

Speedster Patrick Razak is back in the team and would add some bite to the team's attack.

Kofi Kordzi, Hearts' top scorer with seven goals will also relishfinding the back to increase his tally and cement a position in Samuel Boadu's team.

WAFA have not been good away travelers especially to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Looking at the bad run of form,Coach Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza would need to dig deep to avoid humiliation.