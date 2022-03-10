Ghana: Torgah Wins Maiden 'Road to Obotan' Championship

Vincent Torgah won the first of four series of the 'Road to Obotan'golf championship which ended at the Samartex Golf Club in Samreboi in the Western region on Sunday.

Torgah, who plays at the Tema Country Golf Club, returned a total score of 262 after playing 72 holes in four days in the tournament dubbed "Mohogany Open Championship."

He was closely followed by experienced golfer, Emos Korblah from the Achimota Golf Club with a total score of 264 with Maxwell Owusu Bonsu from the Royal Golf Club and Captain One Golf Society following in third position with a total score of 266.

The winner received a wooden trophy and a cash prize of GH¢15,000; second placed Korblah received a cash prize of GH¢8,000 with Bonsu taking home GH¢6,000.

In the Seniors' category, Dawuda Mahama from Achimota Golf Club emerged winner with a total score of 218; followed by Victor Brave Mensah from Tema Country Golf Club with a total score of 223 and Robert Degbe from Achimota Golf Club in third with a score of 226.

Eleven amateur golfers also played for qualification to become professionals.

After two days of play, Prince Agyiri from Damang Golf Club emerged winner with a score of 140 followed by Adam Abdallah with a score 146 and George Basonege followed on third position with a score of 148.

In the regular amateur division, Jenny Lee won the ladies' category with a score of 164 followed by Agnes Adams from Bogoso Golf Club with a total score of 169.

Eric Ofosuhene led the men's group with a score of 133 followed by Isaac Addae with a score of 137 while Peter Brakoh came third with a total score of 145.

Addressing guests at the event, the Managing Director of Samartex Plywood and Timber Company Limited, Mr Richard Nsenkyire congratulated the winners and commended members of the PGA for the high standard of golf displayed.