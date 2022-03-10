Gambia: National Inter-Schools Athletic Championship Set for Weekend

The 2022 National Inter-Schools athletics championship is set for this weekend at the Independence Staduim in Bakau.

The annual championship will bring together upper and senior secondary schools across the country to compete in various events.

Lamin A. Jammeh, Secretary General of The Gambia Senior Secondary School Association (GSSSA), said they started the heats in Basse.

He noted that the schools are decided into four zones with Basse Zone increasing to 22 senior secondary schools and 7 upper basic schools.

Farafenni Zone comprises of 22 senior secondary schools and 11 upper basic schools. Brikama Zone is made up of 26 senior secondary schools and 18 upper basic schools while Kanifing Municipality Zone recorded 22 senior secondary schools and 9 upper basic schools.

Jammeh also said that over hundreds schools are expected to compete in this year's three days national athletics championship.

He made these remarks at a press conference held at the Independence Stadium Board Room on Monday.

Ismaila Ceesay, President of The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA), said the championship is without a sponsor.

"We spend nearly over D2 million every year on the championship," he stated, adding that the championship is aimed at ensuring bigger bodies scout for raw talents that would represent The Gambia at international level. He therefore said school sports deserve sponsors.

Meanwhile, the following schools are banned from taking part in this year's national athletics championship due to cheating.

Mingdaw Senior Secondary School

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Sport Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bottrop Senior Secondary School

Mahad Senior Secondary School

New Covenant Upper Basic School

Kafuta Upper and Senior Secondary School

St. Peters Senior Secondary School

Jamisa Upper and Senior Secondary School

Jambur Basic Cycle School

Jambanjelly Upper Basic School

Schools under investigation are:

Nusrat Senior Secondary School

Scan Aid Senior Secondary School

Bakoteh Upper and Senior Secondary School

Nemasu Senior Secondary School

Kotu Senior Secondary School

Bansang Senior Secondary School

St. Micheal Upper and Senior Secondary school

Farafenni Senior Secondary School

Gambian players abroad: Yusupha Njie scores, Steve, Omar Colley team's beaten

Berewuleng overcome Gambinos stars in WCR 3rd Division