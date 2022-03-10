Gambia: National Inter-Schools Athletic Championship Set for Weekend

9 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The 2022 National Inter-Schools athletics championship is set for this weekend at the Independence Staduim in Bakau.

The annual championship will bring together upper and senior secondary schools across the country to compete in various events.

Lamin A. Jammeh, Secretary General of The Gambia Senior Secondary School Association (GSSSA), said they started the heats in Basse.

He noted that the schools are decided into four zones with Basse Zone increasing to 22 senior secondary schools and 7 upper basic schools.

Farafenni Zone comprises of 22 senior secondary schools and 11 upper basic schools. Brikama Zone is made up of 26 senior secondary schools and 18 upper basic schools while Kanifing Municipality Zone recorded 22 senior secondary schools and 9 upper basic schools.

Jammeh also said that over hundreds schools are expected to compete in this year's three days national athletics championship.

He made these remarks at a press conference held at the Independence Stadium Board Room on Monday.

Ismaila Ceesay, President of The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA), said the championship is without a sponsor.

"We spend nearly over D2 million every year on the championship," he stated, adding that the championship is aimed at ensuring bigger bodies scout for raw talents that would represent The Gambia at international level. He therefore said school sports deserve sponsors.

Meanwhile, the following schools are banned from taking part in this year's national athletics championship due to cheating.

Mingdaw Senior Secondary School

Bottrop Senior Secondary School

Mahad Senior Secondary School

New Covenant Upper Basic School

Kafuta Upper and Senior Secondary School

St. Peters Senior Secondary School

Jamisa Upper and Senior Secondary School

Jambur Basic Cycle School

Jambanjelly Upper Basic School

Schools under investigation are:

Nusrat Senior Secondary School

Scan Aid Senior Secondary School

Bakoteh Upper and Senior Secondary School

Nemasu Senior Secondary School

Kotu Senior Secondary School

Bansang Senior Secondary School

St. Micheal Upper and Senior Secondary school

Farafenni Senior Secondary School

Gambian players abroad: Yusupha Njie scores, Steve, Omar Colley team's beaten

Berewuleng overcome Gambinos stars in WCR 3rd Division

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X