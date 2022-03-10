Gambia: National Inter-Schools Athletic Championship Set for Weekend

The 2022 National Inter-Schools athletics championship is set for this weekend at the Independence Staduim in Bakau.
The annual championship will bring together upper and senior secondary schools across the country to compete in various events.
Lamin A. Jammeh, Secretary General of The Gambia Senior Secondary School Association (GSSSA), said they started the heats in Basse.
He noted that the schools are decided into four zones with Basse Zone increasing to 22 senior secondary schools and 7 upper basic schools.
Farafenni Zone comprises of 22 senior secondary schools and 11 upper basic schools. Brikama Zone is made up of 26 senior secondary schools and 18 upper basic schools while Kanifing Municipality Zone recorded 22 senior secondary schools and 9 upper basic schools.
Jammeh also said that over hundreds schools are expected to compete in this year's three days national athletics championship.
He made these remarks at a press conference held at the Independence Stadium Board Room on Monday.
Ismaila Ceesay, President of The Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA), said the championship is without a sponsor.
"We spend nearly over D2 million every year on the championship," he stated, adding that the championship is aimed at ensuring bigger bodies scout for raw talents that would represent The Gambia at international level. He therefore said school sports deserve sponsors.
Meanwhile, the following schools are banned from taking part in this year's national athletics championship due to cheating.
Mingdaw Senior Secondary School
Bottrop Senior Secondary School
Mahad Senior Secondary School
New Covenant Upper Basic School
Kafuta Upper and Senior Secondary School
St. Peters Senior Secondary School
Jamisa Upper and Senior Secondary School
Jambur Basic Cycle School
Jambanjelly Upper Basic School
Schools under investigation are:
Nusrat Senior Secondary School
Scan Aid Senior Secondary School
Bakoteh Upper and Senior Secondary School
Nemasu Senior Secondary School
Kotu Senior Secondary School
Bansang Senior Secondary School
St. Micheal Upper and Senior Secondary school
Farafenni Senior Secondary School
