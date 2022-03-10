Gambia: 'Jah Oil Company Pays Over D65m As Monthly Taxes'

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that Jah Oil Company pays over D65 million on taxes on a monthly basis, making it one of the strongest taxpayers in The Gambia.

According Mr. Darboe, Jah Oil Company alone paid D70 million on taxes in February 2022.

The GRA boss disclosed this during the recent visit of the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation Dr. Kunio Mikuriya to The Gambia.

Dr. Mikuriya visited the Jah Oil Company's main office in Bafuloto on Wednesday 2nd March 2022, to see the level of works and get first-hand information about Jah Oil cement factory.

The visit was a surprise visit and the two parties had discussion on the challenges the company was facing about the international trade and other issues in the operations of their businesses.

Commissioner General Darboe had confirmed to the WCO SG that Jah Oil Company is among the top five most tax compliant companies in The Gambia as far as revenue collection is concerned.

CG Darboe praised the management of Jah Oil Company for their high sense of commitment to their tax obligation. He also disclosed to the WCO SG that Jah Oil Company has been receiving Taxpayers' Award over the years as one of the most tax compliant companies in The Gambia. He added that GRA is very proud of the immense contribution of Oil Jah Company towards the economic development of The Gambia.

Mr. Darboe encouraged the management of Jah Oil Company to continue the good work, which he said would greatly help boost Gambia's economy. He also advised those that are reluctant to pay their taxes to pay or would face penalty someday.

The board chairperson GRA, Madam Lucy Fye-Jagne, acknowledged the magnitude of the contributions of Jah Oil Company towards improving the economy of this country. She said Jah Oil Company as a Gambian owned business entity should be encouraged in what they do so that The Gambia can generate more taxes.

The WCO SG Dr. Kunio Mikuriya expressed similar sentiments and commended the management of Jah Oil Company for their level of progress and the type of business operations. He also hailed the relationship between GRA and Jah Oil.