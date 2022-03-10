Gambia: Berewuleng Overcome Gambinos Stars in WCR 3rd Division

9 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Berewuleng FC on Sunday defeated Gambinos Stars Africa FC 1-0 in their re-scheduled match of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third division league played at the Mahaad Senior Secondary School Football Field.

The Brikama based-club notched in one goal during the match without Gambinos Stars Africa FC replying to grasp the significant three points.

The win boosted Berewuleng FC chances of reaching the final of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third division league.

The Brikama based-club will vie to win their next match to maintain their stunning performance in the West Coast Regional third tier.

The defeat dashed Gambinos Stars Africa FC hopes of reaching the final of the on-going West Coast Regional third division league.

Gambinos Stars Africa FC will fight to win their next match to bounce back in the West Coast Regional third tier.

