Gambia: Speaker Mariam Jack-Denton Receives Pioneer Woman Boss in Law Award

Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Honourable Mariam Jack-Denton has been awarded as Pioneer Woman Boss in Law for her influence and contribution to the development of The Gambia Legal System.

Her award was delivered on Saturday, 5 March 2022 as part of celebration of 'Women's History Month' by The Woman Boss, a female-focused organisation that fosters Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership.

"We recognise and highlight [her] achievements in history and contemporary society", says the organiser, calling for continuous support and protection of women and girls all around the world.

Honourable Jack Denton is a legal practitioner with more than two decades post call experience. She is the first Gambian woman to be called to the Bar in the early 1980s.

A graduate of the University of Ife, Nigeria, with LLB (Hons.) and a BL from the Nigerian Law School, she joined the government civil service as State Counsel, Attorney General's Chambers to become the Principal Legal Adviser, at the Central Bank of The Gambia.

Honourable Jack-Denton is a pioneer and committed gender activist, as well as a member of both The Gambia and the Nigeria Bar Associations. She is actively involved in politics for the sole purpose of enhancing democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights as guaranteed in the Constitution of The Gambia.

She is currently the Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, having been elected to this position on 11th April 2017. Her appointment as the Speaker of the new democratic Gambia received celebrations and cheers from the nooks and crannies of the Gambian society.

Source: National Assembly