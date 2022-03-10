Gambia: PIA Launches NOC Ahead of Youth Award

The President International Award Scheme (PIA) under the Ministry of Youth and Sport (MOYS) recently launched a National Organizing Committee (NOC) ahead of the forthcoming awarding ceremony to be held at PIA conference hall.

The NOC, which comprises youth technicians from various youth institutions, would be responsible for coordinating the ceremony; mobilizing resources and establishing partnerships to ensure smooth implementation of the looming grand event.

Therefore, this year PIA has three categories of awards, which includes the gold ward, silver award and the bronze. Different youth would be awarded various categories depending on their performance.

Representing the minister of youth and sport, Saikou Sanyang, permanent secretary at the youth minisry, said the event is meant to enable the NOC to roll out the backlog of all awardees, who have completed their various levels.

The deliverables of the event, he added, are outlined in the committee's terms of reference, which he said, provides guidance on the committee's purpose, role, responsibilities, operation, tenures and obligation in accordance of PIA policy instruments.

"I want to reassure you of my Ministry's support to PIA and to entire youth of the country," he said.

Sainey Drammeh, executive director for PIA, said his institution wants to assure that all the youth that completed the programmes are awarded.

"We want to award all levels and we will award about two thousand young people around the country." he affirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Drammeh noted that PIA has received great assurance from the MOYS, and added that they are also working with President Adama Barrow, who is the chief patron to ensure smooth execution of the ceremony.

Nfamara Darboe, board chairperson for PIA, said the PIA board is completely prepared to award youths, who have completed various programmes and are staged the event soon.

"We have identified a NOC. And we expect them to come-up with different plans and a roadmap that will clearly spell out how the event would be implemented successfully. We want to challenge them to come up with resource mobilisation strategies because the ceremony requires enough resources." he said.

Darboe advised the committee to engage various stakeholders and relevant institutions including the media.

"We want both technical and financial support from the ministry." he added.

Babucarr Kebbeh, chairperson of Gold Award Holders Association (GAHA) stated; "We want to call on the Ministry and all stakeholders that we cannot wait anymore. And the young people said they want the award ceremony to be organized soon."

He thus urged MOYS to disburse enough funds for the ceremony.

Fatima Sighateh, chair of NOC assured of the committee's resolve to work and deliver a successful award ceremony.