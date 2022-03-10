Gambia: PSV Wellingara Daze Medical FC in 2nd Division

PSV Wellingara on Monday defeated Medical FC 2-1 in their week-twelve clash of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

The Wellingara based-team who slipped to B4U Kiang West 3-2 in their previous league outing came for the maximum points to bounce back in the country's second tier.

PSV Wellingara scored two goals in the match to secure a slender victory over Medical FC.

Medical FC netted one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The win earned PSV Wellingara second-place on the second tier table with 22 points.

Medical FC dropped to 6th place on the second division league table with 18 points after losing to PSV Wellingara 2-1.