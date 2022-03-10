Gambia: Ambassador Yabou Honours the Late Ambassador Dawda Docka Fadera As He Signs Book of Condolence

The Gambia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Lang Yabou, on Sunday 6 March, 2022 paid glowing tribute to the late Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Dawda Docka Fadera, at the Embassy in Washington, DC.

He was warmly received by the Charge d' Affaires ad interim, Mr. Mustapha Sosseh, who escorted him to the Book of Condolence following the exchange of pleasantries between the duo.

In his tribute in the Book of Condolence, he said, "On behalf of the entire staff of the Permanent Mission of The Gambia to the United Nations in New York, and our families and extend to the Government and people of The Gambia particularly the bereaved family and staff of The Gambia Embassy in Washington, D.C. our heartfelt sympathy and condolences on the sad demise of Ambassador Dawda Docka Fadera.

"Ambassador Fadera served his country and people very well and posterity would favourably remember his service and contributions to national development. He was a good muslim and a good brother and colleague that we would continue to remember in our prayers. May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus".

Following the signing of the Book of Condolence, Ambassador Yabou visited the late Ambassador's residence where he consoled the bereaved family before embarking on the 3 hour journey to New York. He was accompanied by his spouse, Madam Kaddy Yabou.