Gambia: She Awards Gambia Honors Women in Excellence

She Awards Gambia, a young women-led non-profit initiative recently presented awards to deserving women in recognition of their achievements.

The event was held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center in Kololi, on the theme "inspiring girls through role models." Consequently, the move represents the non-profit organization's initiative in celebrating women in excellence.

However, the non-profit organization in thr recent past has been amplifying initiatives aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements of outstanding women and girls in different sectors in The Gambia

Speaking at the ceremony, Mama Fatoumatta Jallow- Tambajang, who represented the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said the non-profit organisation not only serves as a platform that celebrates women but seeks to inspire young girls to realise that their dreams are valid and achievable and that it is just a matter of giving them the opportunity to see that their wins are celebrated.

The gathering, she added, shows how well Gambian women have contributed towards to society, social change and most importantly, the development of the country.

Seventeen (17) Awards was shared among various categories plus two special awards which are legacy awards presented to Musu Kebba Drammeh and Aja Haddy Panneh.

This edition is the second of The She Awards; the first edition held virtually in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.