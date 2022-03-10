Gambian Players Abroad - Yusupha Njie Scores, Steve, Omar Colley Team's Beaten

Gambian players abroad continue to impress at their various overseas clubs.

Gambian international winger Yusupha Njie was on target during his Portuguese side, Boavista 1-1 draw against Sporting Braga while Scorpions Captain, Omar Colley and Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally were also featured during their team's defeats (Sampdoria and Ajman) over weekend.

Yusupha Njie leveled matters for his side in the 53rd minute. Njie's goal was assisted by Gustovo Sauer.

The 28-year-old centre forward has bagged 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 20 league appearances for the Portuguese outfit.

The draw leaves Boavista 12th position with 26 points while Sporting Braga stayed at 4th position on 46 points after 25 league matches.

Assan Ceesay played 68th minutes as FC Zurich comfortably beat Lousanne 2-0 away from home and extended their lead at the top of the table in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 league goals and assisted 6 in 21 league appearances.

FC Zurich have won a total of 18 matches, drawn 5 and lost 2 in 25 league matches.

Zurich have kept 9 clean sheets and amassed 59 points in the league so far.

Gambian captain Omar Colley played the full 90 minutes as his side Sampdoria lost 2-1 away to Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Gambian defender completed the most passes (68) in the match. The defeat left Sampdoria 16th position with 26 points after 28 Serie A matches.

Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally played the full 90 minutes as his Ajman side lost 2-0 at home to Baniyas in the United Arab Emirates Pro League on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Gambian international hit the woodwork once in 2 total shots.

Ajman remains 6th position with 25 points, leveled with Baniyas who moved up to 7th position with the win in 25 league matches.

Musa Barrow played 76 minutes as his FC Bologna side were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists in 23 league appearances.