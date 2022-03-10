Gambia: IWD Urges Govt to Ratify Convention Seeking to Eliminate Harassment At Work Place

As The Gambia Joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Women's Day (IWD), the secretary general for Domestic Workers Association (DWA) in The Gambia, Mrs. Burry Tunkara, has called on the government to ratify Convention 190 on elimination of violence or harassment in the world of work.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also availed them the opportunity to highlight some of their contributions to nation building as well as the challenges they encounter with a view to enabling government to address them.

The theme for this year's celebration is #Break the 'Bias'.

Mrs. Tunkara who was speaking at The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB) Office in Kanifing yesterday said that the day also calls for accelerating women's equality.

"We want a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive, and a world where women are valued and celebrated."

"As we celebrate yet another year of International Women's Day, I take this opportunity on behalf of the women of The Gambia, members of The Gambia Trade Union Bureau, to say a big thank you and also to congratulate our mothers, and to all mothers of the world a very happy women's day 2022."

"As women, we take the opportunity to address the issues affecting women and their families, as well as their social, economic, cultural and political achievements, while reinforcing their commitment to national development."

"We are individually responsible for our own thoughts and actions, we cannot lose the fact that, whether deliberate of unconsciously BAIS make it difficult for women to move ahead, knowing that BAIS exists is enough and what is needed, is a level playing field where women enjoy equal opportunities as men in development," she posited.

"We in the Domestic Workers Association under The Gambia Trade Union Bureau ((GamTUB), are therefore, calling for immediate ratification of the land Mark ILO Convention 189 by The Gambia Government, so that domestic and allied workers of this section will have the right to collective bargaining thereby being able to be part in the decision making process that is inherent to their well being."