Gambia: On International Women's Day!

Celebrations have taken place around the world on Tuesday, 8 March 2022 as part of activities making International Women's Day.

The day is set aside annually to celebrate and bring to the fore the achievements and plight of women across the world. However, the theme for this year's observance is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

It could be recalled that the first International Women's Day celebrated over 100 years ago marked the ongoing struggle for a woman's right to work, vote, hold public office and end gender discrimination. Today, in many parts of the world, women remain vulnerable without the rights, freedoms and privileges.

Meanwhile, the day is a moment to take stock of the role and achievement of women and visa-vie celebrate their lead role on issues relating to climate change adaptation and response.

Certainly, women and girls are making giant efforts and contributing positively towards a sustainable future.

Let's remind ourselves about the role of women in development. Firstly, women are key when it comes to decision-making and issues of concern to all.

For many years, women have contributed in no small measure to the Gambia's development process. Aside from women holding key positions including Office of the Vice President in the past and present administration, Speaker of the National Assembly among a host of others, they continue to play key roles in national development.

Their ideas, innovations and activism have contributed in no small measure towards changing and shaping our world for the better. And their leadership across all walks of life speaks volume of their ingenuity and pragmatism especially to issues of concern to all.

Let's remember that women are our mothers, sisters, colleagues and partners in development. Yet, they form the vast majority of the world's unpaid despite the hours of work some undergo.

In some regions, they're targets of violence and abuse, just because of their gender.

Their issue was compounded by the advent of Covid-19, which has forced many to dire challenges.

Secondly, it also amplifies existing gender inequalities and puts women's lives and livelihoods at risk. Across the world, women depend more on, yet have less access to, lands, natural resources, and often bear a disproportionate responsibility for securing food and water etc.

Without the inclusion of half of the world's population, it is unlikely that solutions for a sustainable planet and a gender equal world tomorrow will be hard to realise.

It is a hard reality that women continue to face serious challenges and are under-represented in the halls of power and gender-inequality.

Therefore, this International Women's Day is a perfect time to turn the clock for the better in promoting and respecting the rights for every woman and girl.

Let's motivate ourselves by increasing the number of women in key positions.