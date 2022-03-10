Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 1 Million Boosters Administered So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,113 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 9 out of 70,854 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 621 people were administered the first shot out of 54,233 who received text message invites, 91 got the second shot (out of 603), 374 received the booster (out of 15,958) and 27 got the travel shot (out of 60).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,338,837 (4,663,983 got two doses and 1,674,854 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

13,017,226 jabs have been given so far, including 7,166,473 first shots, 4,663,983 second shots, 1,154,699 boosters and 32,071 travel shots, the ministry added.