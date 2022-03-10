Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 1 Million Boosters Administered So Far

10 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,113 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 9 out of 70,854 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 621 people were administered the first shot out of 54,233 who received text message invites, 91 got the second shot (out of 603), 374 received the booster (out of 15,958) and 27 got the travel shot (out of 60).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,338,837 (4,663,983 got two doses and 1,674,854 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

13,017,226 jabs have been given so far, including 7,166,473 first shots, 4,663,983 second shots, 1,154,699 boosters and 32,071 travel shots, the ministry added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X