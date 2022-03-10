Ghana: All Hands On Deck to Break Biases Against Women - Times Ladies

There is urgent need for men to join hands with women and give them the necessary support to break the biases against women, says Mrs Georgina N.M. Quaittoo, the President of the Times Ladies Association.

She made the call yesterday in Accra at the commemoration of this year's International Women's Day celebration, organised by the Local Union of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Ghana of the New Times Corporation (NTC) in collaboration with the Times Ladies Association (TLA).

The colourful event was attended by members of the TLA who were mostly dressed in traditional attire, Management of NTC, representatives from ICU-Ghana.

She said over the years few women had played vital roles in the social-economic development of the country, as they had been empowered to make strides in various ways.

However, she noted that despite these achievements chalked by women, there were still some form of biases that persisted, which included"stereotyping and discrimination."

Mrs Quaittoo said in order for these biases to be eradicated "all hands needed to be on deck" and urged men to provide women with the necessary support to achieve this goal.

Mrs Belinda Cochrane, the Accra Regional Council Chairperson of ICU-Ghana, delivering the keynote address said "the celebration provided a new opportunity for women to claim their rightful places and roles as full participants in the world."

She further underscored the need for the media to provide the much needed peace and build on the contributions of women in their various endeavours.

Mrs Cochrane urged women to draw on the experiences and achievements of their counterparts at various positions which could be of great benefit in their working life.

The Managing Director of NTC, MrMartin Adu-Owusu, said the stereotyping and discrimination against women at workplaces could only be curbed ifwomen availed themselves and stand out to be counted.

He indicated that NTC would continue to create an equal opportunity for women to enhance their potentials,by providing them with an enabling environment to work.

The Accra Regional Women Chairperson of ICU, Mrs Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, in her remarks commended women in both the formal and informal sectors for the sterling roles they played in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

She, however, noted that despite the great contribution made by women in the socio-economic development of the country, they continued to face negative situations such as inequality andstereotyping which tend to affect their development.

Mrs Nyarko-Yirenkyiappealed to Parliament through the Ministry of Gender, Children andSocial Protection to expedite action in the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law to ensure women "are given what they deserve."

She entreated women to eschew absenteeism and lateness in order to promote development at workplaces and across the country.

The Chairperson of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) of the NTC,Ms Diana Bosuh, urged women to eschew backbiting and other behaviours that hinder the progress of women.

The Women's Representative of NTC, Mrs Regina A. Sarpong, in her remarks encouraged women to take up leadership positions as they often decline the opportunity due to name calling, discrimination, insecurity and unfair treatment.