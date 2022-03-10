Ghanaians Advised to Prioritise Their Health, Lifestyle

Ghanaians have been advised to prioritise their health by being cautious of their lifestyle, particularly what they eat.

This would help them prolong their lifespan and avert any health complications at any point in their lives.

The advice was given by health professionals and other stakeholders at the women's health and wellness fairin Accra, last Monday. It was organised by the Heart First Aid Africa, a United States (US) based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The fair offered women the opportunity to receive free health screening and counselling on some health related issues.

Topics discussed included hormonal changes, heart attacks, cervical cancer, diabetes, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and menopause.

There was also a demonstration of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), an emergency procedure that can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stopped.

MsAlimaToure, Founder, Heart First Aid Africa and a Public Health Officer in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the fair was to educate and address the concerns of people on the health related issues discussed.

"This is us bringing these information to the community to have an open conversation so that if they have any concerns or questions we answer them or refer them to appropriate healthcare providers," she state.

Ms Toureindicated the need for all and sundry to be concern about their health and take seriously the health information being offered.

She said the health screening which were on checking people's blood pressure and oxygen levels was for the detection of any possible or impending health implications for assistance or referrals to the appropriate health care centres.

Stressing that NGO had been holding other health fairs, she noted that the programme was the maiden health fair for women, adding that "we will have a bigger one in May."

Mavis Okang, an End of Life Tutor, similarly said the fair was to "upgrade people's minds and give them tips on how to give first aid in emergencies before getting to the hospital."

She said that most people falsely attributed the causes of their illnesses to others, adding that "we interpret things wrongly and don't blame ourselves for what we go through."

"So through educating then they can also help their children and others," she added.

Ms Okang also urged all to start eating and "eat Ghanaian, respect our farmers so that they will stop putting pesticides on the food."

Tsitsi-TsuNiiOkang, Mmashie IV, TeshiMankralo who was impressed by the programme reiterated the need for Ghanaians to "take good care of ourselves, particularly about communicable diseases."

"We have to watch our diet and lifestyle so we do away with them because Ghana needs everybody alive. We must continue and grow Ghana because this is the only country we have," he added.