Ghana: SMT Ghana Delivers Customised Volvo-Marcopolo Bus to Asante Kotoko

SMT Ghana, official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses and Volvo Penta in Ghana - has introduced a customised Volvo B8R-Marcopolo bus to Asante Kotoko.

The bus is a 34-seater, arranged separately in three rows.

In a bid to ensure the utmost comfort, safety and well-being of passengers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is equipped with hand sanitisers at the entrance and exit point as well as air conditioning with ultra-violet light. The radiation kills viruses, during air renovation, and purifies the air in the process.

The first model was presented to Kotoko on February 25, 2022 as the club made this first purchase to promote its football activities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah and some officials of the team were present at the SMT Ghana head office in Accra to receive keys to the bus.

Sales Director of SMT Ghana, Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, disclosed that "the customised bus was the first of its kind, manufactured by Volvo and Marcopolo."

"This customised bus was made with Covid-19 in mind, and there's enough distance between passengers to prevent contact. It also has hand sanitizers fitted at the entrance and exit point for passengers and air conditioning with UV-C radiation," he said.

"We are therefore optimistic that the bus would be useful, especially for the football team - and as Asante Kotoko have paved way with the first purchase, we hope other teams will follow to protect the health and well-being of its players in this era of the global Covid-19 pandemic."

He added that the bus has been customised to suit the Kotoko brand identity and "that's the flexibility SMT offers and we believe it will keep the players safe and motivate them to play well."

SMT Ghana is a premium distributor and after-sales partner for the equipment and transport industry.