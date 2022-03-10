Ghana: Mboma City Win 2021 Hamisoc Trophy

Mboma City produced a wonderful display to pip Mission Warriors 1-0 to win the 2021 edition of the annual Happy Man Bitters Inter Community Soccer Competition at the COS Park in Navrongo.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 78th minute after a hectic but barren first half to win the HAMISOC Trophy at stake.

The competition attracted high profile football personalities including Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, Coach Ibrahim Tanko, a FIFA Pro Licensed A coach and Technical Director of Accra Lions, a former Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom, ex Hearts and Kotoko stars Bernard Don Bortey and YussifChibsah.

Others included the Founder and President of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Plus One Beverages, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, as well as the Overlord of the Navrongo Traditional area Pɛ Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Joseph Adongo, the Regional FA Chairman, Salifu Zida and a host of others.

For their efforts, the winners, Mboma City, the first side to retain the trophy were presented with a cash reward of GH¢5000, a giant trophy, gold medals, training bibs and a set of jerseys.

Mission Warriors received GH¢2000, silver medals, training bibs and a set of jerseys with third placed Save the Frogs FC taking home a cash prize of GH¢1,000, bronze medals, training bibs and a set of jerseys.

Mboma City also dominated the awards with the Best Player, Top Scorer, Youngest Player and Coach of the Tournament awards going to Abdulai Abdul Malik, Alhassan Daridahi, Apotiba Isaac and Jonathan Zagnenia, respectively, with Mission Warriors' Martin Atudiko winning the Best Goalkeeper award.

Medals were also presented to match officials.

Addressing guests after the tournament, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, pledged to sustain the Happy Man Bitters Inter Community Soccer Competition and make it better in the coming years.

He said with the interest shown over the years, the company was committed to its promotion and make it one of the biggest football platforms to unearth talents for the country.