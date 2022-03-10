Ghana: Aduana Stars Striker Bright Adjei Sets Sight On Gpl Golden Boot Award

Aduana stars marksman, Bright Adjei has targeted the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) goal king gong and help Aduana stars to win the competition.

According to Adjei, Aduana Stars can catch up with league leaders, Asante Kotoko and possibly overtake them to clinch the GPL trophy.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Adjei said despite the importance of teamwork that will require every player to work tirelessly for the club, he has a personal agenda of surpassing the current top scorer, Frank Etouga Mbella of Asante Kotoko if he wants to emerge the goal king winner.

Adjei currently trails Etouga with just a goal difference as the latter leads the pack with 13 goals, followed by Adjei with 12.

Adjei said, he aims to achieve great success in 2021/22 league season by winning the Golden Boot award and also win the GPL title with Aduana Stars.

"My focus for the season is to win the goal king and also help Aduana overtake Asante Kotoko, admitting that "it is not an easy target to set because Kotoko is playing well.'

In his view, it will be too early to think that Kotoko are runaway leaders because there are 15 matches more to go with a total of 45 points to fight for.

"We have a long way to go. Forty-five points at stake is so much and I believe that with hard work, we can cause a big surprise. We can do it if we show some level of consistency."

The Aduana Stars attacker indicated his readiness to play for the Black When the invitation comes to play for the country.