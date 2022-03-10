Ghana: Shama VRA Int'l School Wins INDECE Day JHS Quiz

The Aboadzie Volta River Authority (VRA) International School in the Shama District in the Western Region has won this year's edition of the region's Independence Day Inter-District Junior High School (JHS) Quiz.

The quiz, which had schools in all 14Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs)in the Shama District participating last Friday was spearheaded by some traditional leaders of the region.

The school defeated the Christ Leading School from the Ellembelle District with 47 points and received a HP laptop, a trophy, a multipurpose printer, plagues, gold medals, text and exercise books, math sets, three tablets, school bags, and certificates for the contestants.

The Christ Leading School which took second place received a laptop, silver medals, and tablets, books, certificates, plagues and school bags for the contestants.

Goldfields International School from Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal which placed third also received a HP laptop, books, tablets, certificates, school bags, bronze medals, and plagues.

Contestants who took the fourth to fourteenth place received books, certificates, school bags, plagues, and other prizes.

Speaking at the event, the chairman for the occasion, Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, representing the Western Regional House of Chiefs, and the Paramount Chief of WassaAmenfi Traditional Area, commended the participants and their teachers for showing such great knowledge in both their academic and social lives.

He urged the students to remain focused and disciplined in both their academic and social lives by avoiding all forms of nefarious acts that would impede their bright future endeavours.

The chairman assured of the commitments of the chiefs in supporting the sector and urged multinational corporations to support the sector in order to make education more appealing in the region.

Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area and Executive Chairman of the annual Organising and Planning Committee, for his part thanked stakeholders who helped to make the event a success.

Nana Pansor IV, Senior Divisional Chief of SupormDunkwa and Nifahene of the Shama Traditional Council, on behalf of Acting President of the Council, Nana KwaminaWienu II, urged the students to take their education seriously in order to become useful members of the society in the future.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive of Shama, expressed his profound gratitude to the traditional leaders for their well-thought-out initiative to promote education in the region and assured of his office's readiness to partner with similar associates who are committed to promoting education in the future.

The event was sponsored by Aker Energy Ghana, Engineers and Planners (E&P), Westfields, Volta River Authority (VRA), Nezo Oilfield and Suppliers Ltd, Samartex Plywood Company Ltd, Seaweld Engineering Ltd, Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited.

Others were the Seedco Construction, Office of the Members of Parliament for Shama, Ellembelle, Jomoro, EvalueAjomoroGwira, PresteaHuni Valley, TarkwaNsuaem, the Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Shama District Assembly as well as Kasapreko Company Limited.