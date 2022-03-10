Ghana: Accra Diamond Lions Club, Apps Nmobile Donate to KBTH Cancer Unit

The Accra Diamond Lions Club (ADLC) in Partnership with Apps Nmobile solutions, has donated items and equipment worth GH₵ 5,120.00 to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) Cancer Unit.

The items included toiletries, liquid soap, baby diapers, hand sanitizers, cotton wool, plaster, antiseptic floor cleaner, digital thermometer, blood pressure monitor and nebulisers.

The Lions Club is a philanthropic organisation in about 246 countries in different geographical areas around the globe with a membership of about 1.4 billion.

Speaking with the GhanaianTimes after the donation in Accra on Friday, the CEO of Apps Nmobile solutions, Mr Richard Bansah said as part of their corperate social responsibility they decided to partner with the ADLC to show love to children in the childhood cancer unit.

"The month of February is normally seen as the childhood cancer month and we are glad to also show our love during this particular period," he said.

Mr Bansah said though the planning took a little while he was hopeful that the team would always provide more support to the KBTH and others.

The Marketing Chairperson of ADLC, Mr Jonathan Sam said, the club had specific activities laid down every month and that February month was for awareness and donations to institutions that provided medical care and assistance to people.

"We are donating these items to support and assist people as this would continue until the Association doesn't exist anymore in order to establish a good relationship with such institutions," he said.

Mr Sam said, in every month they perform at least one or two activities necessarily cancer related in societies and communities both the city and the villages.

"We do diabetes awareness, screening of eyes, environmental activities, giving food to the under privileged children amongst others and this would continue throughout the year," he added.

Receiving the items was the Pediatric Oncology Fellow of the KBTH, Dr. Lily Gloria Tagoe, expressed gratitude towards the Accra lions club for their donation.

"We want to say we are very grateful for this generous donation and that this would go a long way to help us in rendering of our services to the children," she said.

She further appealed for more donations and contributions from the Accra Diamonds Lion Club and benevolent members of society to also show their love to all children across the country.