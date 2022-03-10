Ghana: CWG Ghana Partners With ToCode Technologies to Introduce Digid in Ghana

Digid, a digital on-boarding and identity verification system, is about to be launched in Ghana's technology market for particularly those in the banking and financial services sector.

Digid enables banks and other organisations to on-board customers remotely from the comfort of their homes using their mobile phones. Customers will no longer be required to appear in person at branch locations to apply for loans or other products and services.

The solution will help businesses to on-board new customers from anywhere, at any time, and via any channel.

Digid is developed by ToCode Technologies, a technology company specialising in the development of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions.

Ramesh Kannan, founder and CEO of ToCode Technologies, commenting on the new product said: "The timing and introduction of Digid cannot be more right, as the main theme of any business has been digitalisation for a few years now, and Digid fits right in. In Ghana, the government is working to centralise the identification verification process around the Ghana National ID Card, and Digid's capabilities perfectly complement this effort, increasing value and facilitating adoption."

He said Digid is a digital solution for on-boarding new clients and verifying their identification, adding that "Using Digid, banks and businesses can process more applications and, as a result, acquire more customers too. Businesses can now offer their services more quickly by automating the whole on-boarding process."

"Net-net, banks can use Digid to process 10 times more applications than before with better accuracy and lesser cost. Besides, businesses will also be able to give their customers faster access to their products and services, which can only lead to one thing; a happy customer and a good brand value," Mr Kannan, said.

He said apart from delivering a more feature-rich solution than the competition, Digid distinguished itself by offering a full product suite that supports the end-to-end on-boarding process.

"Comparable solutions in the market provide either 'On-boarding' or 'Identity verification' functionality. However, Digid addresses both the requirements and provides unique advantage in places where both are required," Mr Kannansaid.

The Managing Director of CWG Ghana, Harriet Yartey, for her part said "The partnership with ToCode Technologies adds significant value not just in terms of the AI (artificial intelligence) and cutting-edge technology they bring to the table, but also in terms of how they solve business challenges as well.

"Digitilisation has been a priority for companies in Ghana over the past several years, and we cannot be more enthusiastic about what Digid has to offer in this area," she said.