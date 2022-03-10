Ghana: Western Region Chiefs Ready to Promote Quality Education

The Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area in the Western Region, Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, has assured the commitment of the region's traditional leaders in promoting quality and competitive education at all levels.

According to him, education was the backbone to the country's rapid development for which reason he made the assurance.

As such, he urged all and sundry to support by investing in the sector as the traditional leaders were ever ready to collaborate by releasing lands to pave way for the construction of educational infrastructures across the region.

TetreteSekyimII gave assurance at the seventh annual edition of the Western regional Independence Day inter-district Junior High School quiz competition at Shama in the Western Region, last Friday.

The quiz, which was organised by traditional leaders from the 14 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), was sponsored by Goldfields Ghana Limited, Karpowership Ghana, Ghana Gas, Takoradi International Company Limited (TAQA), Mantrac Ghana, BCM Mining and the Civil Construction Group.

"We, the region's traditional leaders, will always contribute our quota to the government's effort to promote and improve education in the country, and we will encourage all to do same," he stated.

Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II who represented the Western Regional House of chiefs and is the patron of the annual quiz organising and planning committee, praised the sponsors, who for their dedication to promoting education in the region.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the traditional leaders for their well-planned initiative to promote education in the region and assured them of his office's readiness to collaborate with similar associates who were committed to promoting education in the future.

Mr Solomon Ocansey, Senior Community Relations Officer of Goldfields Ghana Limited, lead sponsor, assured of his company's commitment and readiness to support the region's traditional leadership in promoting education.

"Goldfields is proud to associate itself as lead sponsor with such flagship educational programme since 2020, which is being spearheaded by traditional leaders of the Western region," he added.

On behalf of the Acting President of the Council Nana KwaminaWienu II, Nana Pansor IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Suporm Dunkwa and Ninfahene of the Shama Traditional Council urged students to take their education seriously, so that they canbecome useful members of society in the future.

The Aboadzie Volta River Authority (VRA) International School in the Shama District was crowned champions, defeating the St Augustinus Preparatory School at Axim in the Nzema East Municipal, and the Christ Leading of the Ellembelle District with 47 points.

The winners and runner-ups received a HP laptop, a trophy, a multipurpose printer, plagues, gold medals, text and exercise books, mathematical sets, three tablets, school bags, and certificates for all contestants.

The competition also recognised Ms Adwoa Entiwah Ntim of the Volta River Authority (VRA) International School and Ms Dahlia Nyanzu of the Christ Leading School, Essiama the HRH Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim Special awards as best contestant and best female of the competition, an award initiative sponsored by Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim and wife, who were both in attendance.