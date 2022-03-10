Ghana: Ga Central Assembly Commits to Boosting Education

The Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)), Mohammed Bashiru, has pledged to make education a priority in the municipality and will do so by committing resources towards that.

He said in his short stay in the office, he had embarked on the setting up of computer laboratories for all basic schools in the municipality to give them the practical experience.

Speaking at the 65th independence anniversary celebration on Sunday, which was on the theme "working together, bouncing back together," he said plans were afoot to put up and refurbish three basic schools in the municipality before the end of the year, to increase enrolment.

The youth, he said were the centerpiece of the assembly's beneficiary target group for development, adding that the assembly would focus on the government's flagship program of Rearing for Food and Jobs to create opportunities for the youth.

The MCE called on the residents in the municipality to accept the e-levy policy as it was better to accept home-grown policies aimed at mobilizing revenue for development than resorting to external financial sources which would put more restrictions on Ghanaians.

Mr Bashiru indicated that the theme for the celebration was apt as it reminded us of the spirit nationalism and togetherness needed to fight a common goal to achieve a common.

He said independence anniversary celebration was very relevant as it was an occasion to push and communicate the national agenda.

Mr Bashiru said Ghanaians should emulate and develop the resilience spirit as demonstrated by our forefathers to overcome all odds in our aim to develop.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Dickson Adomaku Kissi urged all Ghanaians to strive to prepare a better future for their children through accessible education.

He said his outfit would continue to provide the sound congenial atmosphere needed for the advancement of educational goals in the district through the provision of logistics and material support.

The MP admonished citizens to promote and practice peace all the time adding that peace was free but war was costly.

He said "even in our differences we should work hard towards achieving our noble goals and aspirations for the betterment of our country."