Ghana: Bullion Van Robberies - 2 Cops Killed in Gun Battle At Borteyman ... 4 Others, Civilian Grabbed

Two policemen suspected to be involved in bullion van robberies have been gunned down during a cross fire with the police at Borteyman, in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra.

Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital.

Four other policemen, identified as Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert and a civilian, Razak Alhassan, have been grabbed. Five other civilian suspects are on the run and being pursued by the police.

The Director General of the Police Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, confirmed the story in a statement, issued and copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said the police carried out a raid at a hideout of the gang, following bullion van robberies in the region, leading to the death of the policemen, arrest of others, while others escaped.

DCOP Ofori stated that Constable Ansah and Lance Corporal Nyame, who were shot in a gun battle with the police and pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital,were rushed for treatment.

The Director General said other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds escaped.

DCOP Ofori appealed to the public and health facilities within the Accra-Tema area to report to the police any person who would visit their facilities with gunshot wounds.

He assured that the police would continue to fight against crime, to ensure the safety and security of the people, and asked the public to provide relevant information on crime to the police.

Some of the notable bullion van robberies recorded in the region, were at Old Kingsway in February, 2021, Baatsona (Spintex) in March 2021, James Town at Adedenkpo, in June 2021, and an attempted robbery at the North Industrial area, in February 2022

It would be recalled that a policeman of the National Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team, Constable Emmanuel Osei, who was escorting a bullion van at Adedenkpo near James Town in Accra was shot when the vehicle was attacked by armed men last year.

There was an attempted robbery at the North Industrial Area, last month, when armed robbers attacked a fortified bullion van. A woman was killed whiles others suffered various injuries as a result of robbery attacks in the region.