Tunisia: Three Tunisian Institutions Join TSARA Initiative

Tunis/Tunisia — The University of Carthage, the Institution of Agricultural Research and Higher Education (IRESA) and the University of Tunis-Manouba will be the national partners of the TSARA initiative "Transforming Food and Agricultural Systems through Research in Partnership with Africa," launched at the beginning of March on the occasion of the Paris International Agricultural Show 2022 (February 26-March 6 in Paris).

TSARA is initiated by two French research institutes - CIRAD and INRAE - and developed jointly with around 20 African partners (universities and research institutes).

The TSARA initiative aims to strengthen cooperation in order to promote sustainable agriculture, food systems and agricultural, pastoral and forestry landscapes. The overall goal is to improve food security, fight global warming, shore up biodiversity, and support human, animal and ecosystem health, as well as youth employment and gender equality. The initiative has been presented to several international organisations such as the World Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

It also aims to produce a high-quality research and innovation programme, co-constructed by African and French institutions and centred on impact, training and transfer to rural and urban stakeholders and support for public policies.

This initiative will draw from existing cooperation mechanisms, such as international laboratories, observatories, networks and partnership platforms, that will be strengthened, as well as increased mobility. One component of TSARA is the creation of a portfolio of research, training and innovation support projects that adhere to a medium- to long-term scientific agenda based on eight priority areas. These areas cover issues relating to soil, water and forests under climate change; the agroecological transition of agriculture and livestock farming; food system sustainability; human, animal and landscape health; and work and employment.

TSARA will help advance important international initiatives such as the European Union-African Union (EU-AU) partnership in research and innovation, the EU-AU plant-based protein initiative, the 4 per 1000 - Soils for food security and climate initiative, PREZODE and the Great Green Wall.