Tanzania: Tz On High Alert Over Yellow Fever

Tanzania is taking all preventive measures against a yellow fever outbreak in the country, after neighbouring Kenya reported three deaths from the disease.

The Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu, speaking on Wednesday, allayed fears of yellow fever disease, stressing that no case had been reported in the country.

The minister said that the government was on high alert and that her ministry has already directed all health officials at all the country borders, airports and ports to ensure that any traveler from high risks countries in parts of Africa and Latin America are not allowed to enter the country without a proof of vaccination certificates.

Flanked by World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Dr Tigest Mengestu, the minister said that on March 03, WHO informed the government on the outbreak of yellow fever in the pastoralist and remote county of Isiolo in Kenya, some 270 kilometres (160 miles) north of the capital Nairobi.

Kenya, which has not experienced an outbreak of yellow fever since the 1990s detected its first case on January 12 and had until March 03, 2022 isolated 15 patients with fever, jaundice and muscle pain.

"There are also rumours that the disease has also been identified in the neighbouring Uganda, South Sudan and Chad, but the government remains on high alert to ensure that the disease does not make its way to Tanzania," she noted.

According to Ms Mwalimu, Tanzania had never experienced the yellow fever outbreaks since 1950, and that was why the yellow fever vaccines were being administered to people who wish to travel outside the country so that they cannot return to the country with the disease.

There is no specific treatment for yellow fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

The disease is transmitted by the same mosquitoes which can equally spread Zika and dengue and it is transmitted from humans to humans via the mosquito, which sucks up the virus and then hands it on when it bites someone for a blood meal.

In mild cases, yellow fever causes fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. But yellow fever can become more serious, causing heart, liver and kidney problems along with bleeding.

Up to 50% of people with the more severe form of yellow fever die of the disease. Although there's no specific treatment for the disease, getting a yellow fever vaccine at least 10 days before travelling to an area in which the virus is known to exist can protect you from the disease.

on Wednesday, the health minister said the government had intensified its disease surveillance system, directing the Chief Government Medical Officer, Dr Aifello Sichalwe, to ensure that physicians in Tanga and Kilimanjaro where Tanzania borders Kenya were remaining suspicious of any traveler who will show the symptoms of the disease as well as ensuring that whoever does not possess the yellow fever vaccine certificate was not allowed to enter the country.

The minister added that on Tuesday this week, the Tanzanian government entered an agreement with WHO on a strategic working plan, which among other things aims at putting up strategies to combat diseases of international concern including yellow fever before they enter the country.

At a news conference yesterday, the WHO country representative underscored the need to intensify surveillance adding that diagnosis alone was not enough as the symptoms of yellow fever resembled other diseases like dengue, malaria and others

According to Dr Mengestu, it is estimated that in Africa, about 17,000 people are likely to be infected by yellow fever and that the deaths are approximated at 60,000.

"By having the disease in Kenya, it might show that even in Tanzania the disease might be around the corner, therefore, you need to strengthen your surveillance systems and all doctors and physicians should remain on high level of suspicion," she noted.