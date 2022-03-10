Tanzania: Third Phase of Tanga-Pangani-Saadani Highway Construction Launched

MINISTER for Works and Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa on Tuesday launched construction of a third part of the 256 kilometre Tanga -Pangani -Saadani- Makurunge - Bagamoyo Highway.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Rogatus Matilija, the third part of the project involves construction of a 525-metre bridge across the Pangani River in the Pangani Town and construction of a 120km road for Tungamaa to Mkwaja to Mkange in the Coast Region.

The road to Kipumbwi coastal village is being bankrolled by the African Development Bank through its African Development Fund (AfDB).

The road is part of the East African Community (EAC) Road infrastructure project starting from Malindi - Mombasa - Horohoro to Tanga - Pangani - Saadani - Bagamoyo.

Matilija said at the project inaugural workshop in Tanga that AfDB has extended 390bn/- loan for the project.

The first part was the construction of the 55km Horohoro - Tanga road through a US grant and the second part is the construction of the 50km section between Tanga and Pangani through domestic funds.

Prof Mbarawa thanked the AfDB for the financial support of the project noting that the bank has been a partner for the past 50 years and is currently funding projects worth 2.2tri/- in several parts of the country.

He called on various institutions that would be required to remove water or electricity infrastructure to make way for the construction to do that in the required time so that the project is completed in the required time frame.

"Let us make sure that villagers living in the vicinity of the construction project are not affected unnecessarily through delay in paying compensation or through such HIV infection or environmental destruction.

The Tanga Regional Commissioner, Adam Malima asked the government and the East African Community to consider connecting Kwamsisi area where the road passes to Mkata on the Segera - Chalinze part of the Tanga/Arusha/Dar es Salaam Highway to strengthen connectivity which is the main theme behind the construction of the road by the EAC.

Malima said that the construction of the road would have a big impact in the development of tourism in the Saadani National Park which he said had a lot to offer that is different from other Parks.

His Coast Region counterpart, Abubakr Kunenge also asked the government to consider the construction of Tarmac level road between Makurunge and Mlandizi to complete connection of the road with the Dar -Moro Highway.

A representative of the AfDB President Munima Macyengo said that the Bank has been one of Tanzania's important development partners and it has injected a total of 4.3bn/- over 51 years since the partnership started.

He said the current investment is 2.4bn/- with 64 per cent being spent in the transport sector which means that Tanzania is taking the transport sector very seriously as an important part of the general development of the nation