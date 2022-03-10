Tanzania: Govt Raises Over 500m/ - for Twiga Stars

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa have contributed 25m/- to the National women's team "Twiga Stars" in the fundraising gala that saw over 500m/- raised.

The National Sports Council (NSC) organised the fundraising event in collaboration with the Dada Hood Artists Institute.

It was held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Through a phone call to the Minister of Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, President Samia expressed her deep appreciation for the NSC to organise such a memorable event for the women's national team.

In the event, the President contributed 15m/-.

"I applaud the event's organiser for such creativity. Therefore, I will contribute 15m/-. I believe the amount will help in the preparations of our national team."

She further insisted the organisers collect all the pledges made to support Twiga Stars.

Apart from the President's contribution, Nchemba presented Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's 10m/- contribution.

Mwigulu Nchemba told the crowd that attended the event that the Premier sent a text message to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Hassan Abbasi, pledging to contribute 10m/-.

Earlier, Mwigulu said the government under President Samia intends to make a mega improvement in the sports sector through the next budget, which includes raising funds to help the national team perform well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nchemba also addressed the issue of sponsorship in women's national teams, which he identified as a challenge hindering them from achieving their goals.

Also, the Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pauline Gekul commended the creativity done by the organisers and encouraged them to hold such an event often.

She stressed the amount collected are for developing various national team programs.

NSC Acting General Secretary Neema Msitha said stakeholders need to see the need to invest in women's football. Then, if they do well, it will be a credit to the nation, and children will emulate what they do.

Among the stakeholders who participated in contributing were NBC Bank, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), and National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Others were the Public Services Social Security Fund (PSSSF), National Gas, GSM, Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Ministry Finance and Planning, and many other government institutions and stakeholders.

It was such a lovely event coloured with various performers who entertained the crowd at the gala.

Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva, Kayumba Juma and George Sixtus' G Nako' were among the performers.

It was good to see Ministers and government officials enjoying the big day while dancing in steps with the rhythm of the music.