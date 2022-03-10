Tanzania: Japan Issues 2.7bn/ - Grant for School Dormitory, Refugee Camps

Japan has granted 2.7bn/- to support construction of a girls' dormitory block at Itona Secondary School in Mufindi District, Iringa Region and enhance Covid-19 preparedness in refugee camps.

Speaking at the signing agreement for the grant at the Japan Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday in commemoration of this year's International Women's Day, the Mufindi District Executive Director, Zaina Mlawa said the domitory would help to solve different challenges to girls who walk a long distance from their homes to schools located more than 10 kilometers.

She said they would work with relevant authorities to ensure that the dormitory is built in time and with high standards for protecting students.

"We will make sure that this project implemented in time and with best quality to help the students study in a safe and conducive area for their academic performance and address gender-based violence on girls at Itona Secondary School," she said.

Part of the funds will be used in a project aimed at strengthing preventive and community-based health care services necessary to protect Burundian and Congolese refugees and other asylum seekers in refugee camps in Kigoma Region against the detrimental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within this project, there is an important component of Participation of Community in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Prevention.

Special-Seats Member of Parliament, Zaytun Swai told recipients of the grants that the funds must be used effectively in order to attract other development partners to come to Tanzania.

"The two projects must be implemented effectively and timely. They may attract other development partners to invest in our country, and support education sector," she stated.

She also thanked the Embassy of Japan for supporting implementation of projects in Arusha, requesting the embassy to continue cooperating with the government for the development of the country.

The Country Representative of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Mahoua Parums, said about 83 per cent of the refugees are women and children, and through the project peace and security will be strengthened at the refugee camps.

The Government of Japan has been providing assistance to women across the country through grant assistance at grassroots since 1989.

In the past five years from 2017 to 2021, there have been many projects for supporting women in various sectors, including the education sector, where 3.78bn/-has been provided to support more than 8,300 women through 19 projects, according to a statement from the Embassy.

In the health sector, 1.64bn/- has been granted for undertaking nine projects which benefited more than 206,000 women, the statement shows.

Also in other sectors, 585m/- has been provided to support more than 3,200 women through three projects.

The Embassy of Japan has also contributed to the construction of 55 girls' dormitories in Tanzania over the last 15 years, and Itona Secondary School Girls' Dormitory becomes the 56th to get support from the Japanese government.