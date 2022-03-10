Tanzania: Mwigulu Wants Procurement Officers to Abide By Laws

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed the Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB) to produce experts who abide by ethics and enforce disciplinary actions to unethical ones for positive impact.

In his speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Economic Management Policies) in the ministry, Mr Lawrence Mafuru, he said there is no productivity without professionalism.

He said the government will not tolerate unethical personnel since the government is the main consumer, thus procurement caters for the 70 per cent of the national budget.

He inaugurated the PSPTB Board, assuring it of the full government support to deal with embezzlement and other misconducts among the procurement and supplies officers.

"You must ensure you generate professionals who will be translated by their value in implementation," he insisted

He said procurement and supplies officers must observe integrity, transparency and accountability in their service delivery since they are key values for any profession.

Mr Mafuru said PSPTB as the custodian of corporate government must ensure they groom professionals whom the government will get value for money in all its projects.

He told the board members to execute their responsibilities by abiding by laws, rules, and regulations certified procurement and supplies officers must be part and parcel of the success stories in the implementation of the government projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, PSPTB Chairman, Mr Jacob Kibona assured of high level of integrity to make the public to continue trusting their government.

He noted that they would deal with unethical and other professional misconducts to have in place vibrant sector key for economic development.

"We want the government, whose 70 per cent of the national budget is used in procurement and supplies to have the value for money so that it can execute key strategic projects" he affirmed

He said some institutions are going against the agreed guidelines whereas junior officers are assigned duties meant for senior officers thus being a source of complaints in observing procedures.

Mr Kibona said among the board priority area is to have in place qualified procurement and supplies professional who will be executing their duties according to the set standards and guidelines for national development.

Moreover, Mr Kibona said they will keep a close eye on government funds so that the strategic agenda are being met.

He said they will keep on advising the government from time to time on the quality of the professional standards and come up with the improved versions from time to time depending on the market needs and demands.